Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average of $183.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $193.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.