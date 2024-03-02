Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK opened at $814.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $796.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

