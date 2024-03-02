Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 22,645 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

