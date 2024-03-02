United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,502 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

