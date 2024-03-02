Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,474,000 after purchasing an additional 370,607 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 139,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,076.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 279,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

