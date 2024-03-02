Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.