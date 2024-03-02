Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 170,242 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of VeriSign worth $182,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $195.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.29.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

