Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,114,850 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,518 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,114,850 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $62,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after buying an additional 849,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.