United Services Automobile Association Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

