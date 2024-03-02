United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 46,434 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

