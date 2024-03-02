Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $445.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $446.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

