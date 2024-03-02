Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $399.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.