Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

