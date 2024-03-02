SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 188.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.01 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

