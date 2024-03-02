Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,047 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $53,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,185 shares of company stock worth $6,861,301. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $980.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $983.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

