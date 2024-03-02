Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $155.01 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,179 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $155,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

