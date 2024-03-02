Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $94.15 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 484,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $94,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 258.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.15 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $96.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,321. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

