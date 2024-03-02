Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day moving average of $172.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

