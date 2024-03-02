Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,977 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,832,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,843 shares of company stock worth $41,984,735. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $302.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.87 and its 200 day moving average is $279.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

