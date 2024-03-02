Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $173.18 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

