Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 207,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 52,110 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.