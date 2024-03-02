TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.46 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

