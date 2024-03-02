Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,440 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $814.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $796.30 and its 200 day moving average is $724.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

