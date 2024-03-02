SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $283.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

