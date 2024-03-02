Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 437,920 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.41% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $68,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 185,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.24 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

