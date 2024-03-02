Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. The firm has a market cap of $373.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,287 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

