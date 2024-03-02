Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

