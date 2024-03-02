United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

