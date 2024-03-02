United Services Automobile Association Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

