36,887 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

