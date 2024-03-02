Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

