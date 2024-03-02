Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

