Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,882,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,283,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

