AQR Capital Management LLC Has $119.56 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,985 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Electronic Arts worth $119,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 849,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.47. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

