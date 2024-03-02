AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 190,960 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190,960 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $101,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,336,000 after buying an additional 295,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

