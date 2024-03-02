Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $31.46 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

