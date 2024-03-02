Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

