Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $22,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.