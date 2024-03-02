Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,377 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Albemarle worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.16. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

