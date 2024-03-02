Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $814.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $823.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $796.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.98.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

