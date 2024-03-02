Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 58 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

CMG opened at $2,687.31 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,431.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.