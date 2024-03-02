Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,140 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

