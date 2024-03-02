AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,127,675 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Baker Hughes worth $84,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

BKR stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

