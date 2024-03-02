Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

