Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

UBER stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

