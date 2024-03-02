SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

