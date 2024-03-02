Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 488,919 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

