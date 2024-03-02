iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

