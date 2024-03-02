Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $66,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.64 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

