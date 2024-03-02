Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,830 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $99,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $666.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.61 and its 200 day moving average is $571.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

